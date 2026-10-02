CM Chandrababu Naidu urges SHGs to expand biz with DWCRA loans

The CM encouraged women to start small businesses with the support of DWCRA loans and government incentives and gradually expand their enterprises. He participated in the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme under Pedala Panduga initiative in Repalle Assembly constituency of Bapatla district on Thursday.

During his visit, he toured Sri Lakshmi Kirana General Store in Ward No. 4 of Repalle and interacted with shop owner G Jejamma and other SHG women about their activities, experiences and future plans.

The Chief Minister also enquired about the women’s awareness on use of WhatsApp Business for managing and expanding their enterprises.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed an old-age pension to Venkata Rao, father of Srinivasa Rao. He subsequently posed for a photograph with the Self-Help Group women.

Meanwhile several DWCRA women shared their business ideas, experiences and future plans with the CM.