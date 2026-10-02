Dinesh Kumar appointed as 12th PRC Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development towards pay revision for the State government employees, the government appointed Dinesh Kumar senior IAS officer (Retd) as the Pay revision Commissioner. Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday.

According to the orders, the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) should submit its report to the government within one year from the date of assumption of charge by the PRC Commissioner.

The department of secretaries and HoDs should furnish all information as and when requested by the PRC Commissioner and extend such cooperation as may be required by PRC. The appointment of former Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar as Chairman of the 12th PRC has been appreciated as a significant and appropriate decision, with his distinguished administrative experience expected to add value to the PRC.

The appointment as a PRC is a recognition of Dinesh’s experience in public administration and his understanding of issues concerning governance. The AP JAC Amaravati has welcomed the State government’s decision to appoint the 12th PRC, while urging it to complete the process and obtain the commission’s report within six months instead of one-year.

On Thursday, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary-general Palishetti Damodara Rao said appointment of 12th PRC via GO MS No. 200 was in line with the assurances given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his meeting with employee associations on September 5. The leaders said a one-year deadline for submission of PRC report could result in financial loss to employees. The government should expedite the PRC exercise, they said.