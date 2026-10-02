DSC 2.0 notification within a month: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has directed the officials to take steps to issue the DSC 2.0 notification within a month. He wanted them to expedite preparations and ensure complete transparency in the recruitment process.

Chairing a review on the Education Department with senior officials at his Undavalli residence on Thursday, Lokesh said the process should remain transparent from the notification stage to the issuance of posting orders. He said the recruitment model being followed by Andhra Pradesh was being keenly watched across the country.

The Minister also directed officials to implement ‘Mission March’ to achieve best-ever results in Class 10 examinations.

On school dropouts, Lokesh referred to Singapore Minister Shanmugam’s recent observations during his visit to Tirupati that children leaving school could become vulnerable to drug abuse and other social problems. He called for a ‘Zero Dropout Mission’ involving community leaders and said awareness campaigns such as ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ were being implemented on a large scale. He directed officials to identify one school in each of the State’s 175 Assembly constituencies and develop them as ‘LEAP Schools’. He also reviewed the implementation of the Presidential Orders-2025 in the Education Department.