DSC 2.0 notification within a month: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has directed the officials to take steps to issue the DSC 2.0 notification within a month. He wanted them to expedite preparations and ensure complete transparency in the recruitment process.
Chairing a review on the Education Department with senior officials at his Undavalli residence on Thursday, Lokesh said the process should remain transparent from the notification stage to the issuance of posting orders. He said the recruitment model being followed by Andhra Pradesh was being keenly watched across the country.
The Minister also directed officials to implement ‘Mission March’ to achieve best-ever results in Class 10 examinations.
On school dropouts, Lokesh referred to Singapore Minister Shanmugam’s recent observations during his visit to Tirupati that children leaving school could become vulnerable to drug abuse and other social problems. He called for a ‘Zero Dropout Mission’ involving community leaders and said awareness campaigns such as ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ were being implemented on a large scale. He directed officials to identify one school in each of the State’s 175 Assembly constituencies and develop them as ‘LEAP Schools’. He also reviewed the implementation of the Presidential Orders-2025 in the Education Department.
The Minister directed officials to take steps for filling 1,523 faculty posts in universities. Higher Education department Director Narayan Bharat Gupta said the application process had been completed and APPSC is making arrangements to conduct written examination in December.
Officials informed the Minister that several universities evince interest in establishing campuses in Andhra Pradesh. Lokesh asked officials to identify suitable land and facilitate commencement of construction.
Reviewing the SALT (Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation) programme, he directed officials to ensure its effective implementation and initiate consultations for the second phase as the first phase is scheduled to conclude in December.
He ordered steps to set up 125 autism centres across the State. Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao said counsellors had been identified for 21 centres in first phase and civil works for 14 centres would be completed by October end.
He reviewed designs for a prestigious public library in Vizag, proposed after Andhra University’s centenary celebrations.