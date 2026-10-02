Dy CM Pawan Kalyan directs aqua units to follow pollution norms

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Forest and Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday directed aqua processing and pre-processing units in Andhra Pradesh to strictly comply with pollution control norms and prevent untreated effluents from entering natural water bodies.
At a review meeting with representatives of the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), AP region, Pawan said environmental damage caused by industrial activities would not be tolerated. He said protecting rivers, canals, ponds, groundwater and other water resources was a primary responsibility of the government.
According to an AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) report, the State has 128 aqua processing and pre-processing units. Of the 82 units where samples were collected and tested, 49 were found non-compliant.
The report showed high levels of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), with some units recording 321 mg/litre against the permissible 30 mg/litre. About 64 per cent of the units tested had BOD levels above 90 mg/litre. Total Suspended Solids (TSS) also touched 365 mg/litre against the prescribed 50 mg/litre.
Pawan directed officials to conduct compliance checks every 15 days.