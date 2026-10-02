Dy CM Pawan Kalyan directs aqua units to follow pollution norms

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Forest and Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday directed aqua processing and pre-processing units in Andhra Pradesh to strictly comply with pollution control norms and prevent untreated effluents from entering natural water bodies.

At a review meeting with representatives of the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), AP region, Pawan said environmental damage caused by industrial activities would not be tolerated. He said protecting rivers, canals, ponds, groundwater and other water resources was a primary responsibility of the government.