Raghuveera seeks CEC’s resignation

VIJAYAWADA: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member N Raghuveera Reddy on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing reporters at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, he cited reports of more than 13 crore names being excluded from draft electoral rolls and sought constituency-wise details of the reasons for the exclusions. The Election Commission has clarified that these are not final deletions and that the claims and objections process is still underway.

Raghuveera Reddy announced a nationwide agitation from October 2 to 8. He said the INDIA bloc and like-minded parties would stage protests, organise a march by Opposition MPs to the ECI headquarters in New Delhi on October 6 and submit a memorandum to the President. He urged TDP, JSP and YSRCP leaders to support the campaign.