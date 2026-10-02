We will move SC against HC’s BC quota order: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that there would be no compromise in empowering Backward Classes, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the State government would approach the Supreme Court against the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s verdict on BC reservations in the local body elections.
Participating in the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme under the Pedala Sevalo initiative at Repalle in Bapatla district on Thursday, Naidu reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to political, social and economic empowerment of BCs. He recalled the initiative of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao in providing political recognition to BCs.
Naidu said in 1995, his government had introduced 34% reservation for BCs in local bodies. However, the previous government reduced the quota to 24%, depriving around 16,800 BC people of opportunity to hold elected posts.
After returning to power, we restored 34% reservation for BCs in the local body elections. The opposition party approached the court, and filed petitions challenging the decision.
The High Court struck down the government orders, stating that the total reservations should not exceed 50%, he said.
“The NDA government will appeal against the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court on Friday as it is committed to the economic, social and political empowerment of backward communities,” the Chief Minister said.
He alleged that the opposition was making allegations against the NDA government for recruiting teachers through the Mega DSC.