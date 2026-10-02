We will move SC against HC’s BC quota order: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said in 1995, his government had introduced 34% reservation for BCs in local bodies. However, the previous government reduced the quota to 24%, depriving around 16,800 BC people of opportunity to hold elected posts.

After returning to power, we restored 34% reservation for BCs in the local body elections. The opposition party approached the court, and filed petitions challenging the decision.

The High Court struck down the government orders, stating that the total reservations should not exceed 50%, he said.

“The NDA government will appeal against the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court on Friday as it is committed to the economic, social and political empowerment of backward communities,” the Chief Minister said.

He alleged that the opposition was making allegations against the NDA government for recruiting teachers through the Mega DSC.