388 AP mandals declared drought-hit

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief-oriented intervention for the farming community, the State government has declared early drought across 388 mandals in 21 districts for the South-West Monsoon Kharif 2026 season. A Government Order was issued to this effect.

The decision comes on the back of a sharp 53.4 per cent rainfall deficit recorded between June and August 2026, compounded by prevailing El Niño conditions.

While drought declarations are typically notified by October 31 under national guidelines, the state government advanced the notification to immediately initiate relief measures and facilitate institutional credit support for affected agricultural households.

Out of the 388 notified mandals, 283 have been categorised under ‘Severe Drought’ while 105 mandals have been classified as experiencing ‘Moderate Drought’. The drought footprint is most severe across the Rayalaseema region and southern districts.

Sri Satya Sai district leads the tally with 28 severe and 1 moderate mandal, followed by Anantapur with 27 severe and 1 moderate mandal, Nandyal with 26 severe and 2 moderate mandals, Annamayya with 25 severe mandals, and Chittoor with 24 severe mandals.

In Coastal Andhra, Anakapalle (22 severe), Markapuram (19 severe), Bapatla (15 severe), Palnadu (18 severe, 10 moderate), and Prakasam (18 severe, 10 moderate) have registered extensive agrarian distress.