70 AP govt docs ousted for unauthorised absence

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has terminated 70 doctors under the Directorate of Secondary Health (DSH), and initiated disciplinary action against 193 others in a massive crackdown on unauthorised absenteeism across the public healthcare system.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav was informed of the stern action on Friday during a high-level review with DSH Director Chakradhar Babu and Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Vishnuvardhan.

The 70 Civil Assistant Surgeons—including specialists in Gynaecology, ENT and General Medicine—were terminated under Rule 20 of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1991 for remaining absent without official sanction for over a year, and ignoring official show-cause notices.