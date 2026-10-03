Aluminium smelter plan gains pace in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Plans are underway to establish a large aluminium smelter in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.
The proposed project aims to utilise approximately 6,800 acres of saline land spread across Mulapeta (5,000 acres) and Pundi (1,800 acres).
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu held discussions with Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy in Delhi regarding the establishment of the large-scale aluminium smelter in Srikakulam district.
During the discussion, Ram Mohan Naidu explained that nearly 6,800 acres of saline land are available in Srikakulam district — about 5,000 acres in Mulapeta and 1,800 acres in Pundi.
He requested that the land be considered for major industrial development, stating that the people of Srikakulam would greatly benefit from such a project.
Later, Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted that the Mulapeta-Pundi region already has strong infrastructure, including port, national highway and railway connectivity, besides future air connectivity, making it highly suitable for heavy industries.
He stated that the Mulapeta Greenfield Port is expected to play a crucial role in large-scale cargo transportation.
For the proposed smelter, the possibility of sourcing alumina from Angul in Odisha is being explored. This would create a link between Odisha’s alumina industry and Andhra Pradesh’s coastal industrial and port infrastructure, he added.
Ram Mohan Naidu said Union Minister Kishan Reddy responded positively to the proposal and that a central inspection team from the Ministry of Mines is scheduled to visit the designated locations within a week to assess land feasibility and infrastructure requirements.
He mentioned that further steps would be coordinated with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the use of saline land and industrial development.
Additionally, Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted that the proposal could significantly boost industrialisation and infrastructure in Uttarandhra.
“With port, road, rail and air connectivity, the Mulapeta-Pundi region has the potential to evolve into a hub for heavy industries, manufacturing units, logistics companies and other investments,” he said.