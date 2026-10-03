Aluminium smelter plan gains pace in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Plans are underway to establish a large aluminium smelter in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed project aims to utilise approximately 6,800 acres of saline land spread across Mulapeta (5,000 acres) and Pundi (1,800 acres).

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu held discussions with Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy in Delhi regarding the establishment of the large-scale aluminium smelter in Srikakulam district.

During the discussion, Ram Mohan Naidu explained that nearly 6,800 acres of saline land are available in Srikakulam district — about 5,000 acres in Mulapeta and 1,800 acres in Pundi.

He requested that the land be considered for major industrial development, stating that the people of Srikakulam would greatly benefit from such a project.

Later, Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted that the Mulapeta-Pundi region already has strong infrastructure, including port, national highway and railway connectivity, besides future air connectivity, making it highly suitable for heavy industries.

He stated that the Mulapeta Greenfield Port is expected to play a crucial role in large-scale cargo transportation.