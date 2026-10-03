Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan plans Statewide interaction with youngsters

TIRUPATI: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Friday that he would soon meet youth across the State and interact with them about their dreams and aspirations.

He said his government was committed to creating opportunities for the younger generation and laying the foundation for their bright future. Pawan Kalyan said the development taking place in the State was a result of people’s trust in the NDA alliance. He cited the launch of the Rs 1 lakh-crore Global Horticulture Hub in Madanapalle as an example of the development initiatives being taken up in the State.

Towards the end of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech, some youth and party leaders repeatedly raised slogans and whistled, creating a disturbance at the venue. Observing the situation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu intervened and asked the leaders to maintain silence and listen to the chief guest’s speech until its completion. Expressing his displeasure, the Chief Minister said guests should be respected and their addresses heard attentively.