AP aims to become numero uno in country: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh asserted that Andhra Pradesh is aiming to become the No.1 State in the country and wants to lead India’s transformation into a developed nation within a decade.

Addressing a dinner meeting with the Pan-IIT Conference team at a hotel on Friday, which he attended along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the minister sought the cooperation of IIT alumni, academics and industry leaders in achieving the State’s development goals.

“India can become a developed nation within 10 years. Andhra Pradesh wants to lead this transformation,” Lokesh said, pointing to the State’s initiative sectors including horticulture, drones, quantum technology and data centres.

Lokesh said the government is working to create benchmarks through new ideas and policies. He said successful initiatives in one State could be adopted by others, enabling Andhra Pradesh to serve as a model. Referring to the Indian School of Agriculture and Horticulture Mission launched by Naidu along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Anant Ambani, he said the government and private sector are expected to invest nearly $10 billion under the initiative, aimed at strengthening India’s position in the global horticulture sector.