AP leads States in SHG bank linkage with disbursement of Rs 15,229 crore

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for MSMEs and SERP Kondapalli Srinivas said Andhra Pradesh was leading all States and Union Territories in SHG bank linkage, with Rs 15,229.40 crore disbursed and an outstanding loan portfolio of Rs 82,639.56 crore as of September 15, 2026, according to NRLM data.

Speaking on Friday, Srinivas said the State government was transforming the SHG credit system to ensure loans helped women increase household incomes, create sustainable livelihoods and achieve economic independence rather than serve as short-term financial assistance.

Digital reforms, including Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and member identity verification, are being introduced to prevent fake memberships and misuse of funds. Real-time dashboards will enable banks to monitor SHG profiles, grading and loan details, while Bank Sakhis will spread awareness among rural women about digital security.