BJP steps up ground work for AP local body elections

He asserted that a robust organisational network across affiliated wings is vital for building a resilient political presence in every village. He further urged the cadre to systematically expand party networks down to the rural level and gear up to contest the upcoming local body elections with full operational readiness.

AP BJP Co-Incharge Vanathi Srinivasan, Organisation General Secretary for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Madhukar, Union Minister of State B. Srinivasa Varma, and Narasapuram MP Paka Venkata Satyanarayana also addressed the meeting.

The leaders reiterated the party’s commitment to expanding its cadre base and taking Central government welfare schemes directly to the public to establish the BJP as a formidable force across all electoral constituencies in the State.