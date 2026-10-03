BJP steps up ground work for AP local body elections

VIJAYAWADA: Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh in-charge Arvind Bhadauria chaired a high-level organisational strategy meeting at the State party headquarters in Vijayawada on Friday, outlining a roadmap to fortify the party’s affiliated wings (morchas) across the Sstate.
The crucial session was attended by state presidents, general secretaries, and organisational in-charges of various BJP frontal organisations. Addressing the leaders, Bhadauria emphasised the need to leverage the favourable political climate in Andhra Pradesh to expand the party’s grassroots footprint.
He asserted that a robust organisational network across affiliated wings is vital for building a resilient political presence in every village. He further urged the cadre to systematically expand party networks down to the rural level and gear up to contest the upcoming local body elections with full operational readiness.
AP BJP Co-Incharge Vanathi Srinivasan, Organisation General Secretary for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Madhukar, Union Minister of State B. Srinivasa Varma, and Narasapuram MP Paka Venkata Satyanarayana also addressed the meeting.
The leaders reiterated the party’s commitment to expanding its cadre base and taking Central government welfare schemes directly to the public to establish the BJP as a formidable force across all electoral constituencies in the State.