Chilakapalem-Ramabhadrapuram-Rayagada highway set for Rs 863-crore overhaul under PPP model

VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the redevelopment of the crucial Chilakapalem-Ramabhadrapuram-Rayagada (CRR) highway under the PPP model, with an investment of Rs 863 crore.

The project covers a 131-km stretch from Chilakapalem in Srikakulam district to Kuneru in Manyam district at the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB).

The construction of the CRR road through Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Manyam districts and neighbouring Odisha is likely to begin soon. The government has listed the project among six priority road infrastructure projects in the State.

The Chilakapalem-Rayagada road via Ramabhadrapuram is one of the three major roads in North Andhra. The 131-km stretch connects Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Manyam with Odisha, and thousands of vehicles use it everyday.

However, the YSRCP regime failed to develop the road due to various reasons, leaving commuters in difficulties.

The alliance government has now initiated measures to develop the road at an estimated cost of Rs 863 crore under the PPP model. As part of the process, Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials have prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Chilakapalem-Rayagada road via Ramabhadrapuram.

The DPR outlines two alternatives for Parvathipuram — widening existing thoroughfare through the town or constructing a dedicated bypass to divert heavy traffic. The final decision on the preferred alignment is pending review.

Speaking to TNIE, daily commuter R Appalanaidu said, “Severe potholes and degraded road surfaces across Ramabhadrapuram, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, and the Kuneru stretch have made travel hazardous and slow. I hope the modernization of this project will end commuter hardship, cut logistics transit times, and boost regional commerce across the border corridor.”