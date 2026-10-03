Do not release untreated sewage into rivers: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for keeping rivers clean. He said cleanliness is not the responsibility of the government alone and all five crore people should actively participate in the initiative as a mass movement.

The Chief Minister participated in the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra Awards-2026 ceremony held in Vijayawada on Friday and presented awards to Swachhata Warriors, clean villages and towns, schools, hospitals, institutions, campuses and NGOs for their outstanding contributions to cleanliness.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the discharge of waste and untreated sewage into the Krishna and Godavari rivers. He pointed out that people living downstream depend on river water for drinking purposes and warned that river pollution could affect not only the areas where pollution originates but also several other regions.

The Chief Minister stressed that cleanliness should extend beyond personal hygiene and the surroundings to include health and purity of thought. He said maintaining personal hygiene and clean surroundings would help prevent diseases.

The Chief Minister said the government had established the Swachhandhra Corporation to expand and implement cleanliness initiatives across the State. He recalled that during the previous regime, inadequate attention to sanitation had resulted in tonnes of garbage accumulating on roads.

The Chief Minister said the government was promoting the Net Zero concept in all schools, colleges and hostels across the State. To strengthen these initiatives and study innovative approaches, the Swachhandhra Corporation had signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur on Net Zero in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said the government had decided to undertake large-scale development works in rural areas through the Palle Panduga programme, alongside urban development initiatives.