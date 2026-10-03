Five killed in boiler explosion at TIL healthcare unit in Andhra's Sri city

NELLORE: Five workers were killed when a boiler exploded at the TIL Healthcare unit in Sri City on Saturday. The explosion occurred around 8.30 am during a shift change, triggering a major emergency response. As October 2 was a holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti, only essential personnel were present at the unit when the explosion occurred, resulting in a relatively limited casualties.
The deceased workers were identified as Gourab Roy of West Bengal, Chinna Mastan of Cherivi village, Ramesh of Madurapakkam in Tamil Nadu, Mohan of Naidukuppam and Vasu of Tada. While four workers died at the site of explosion, Vasu, who was shifted to a hospital in Chennai for advanced medical treatment, succumbed to injuries later.
The victims included a boiler operator, ETP personnel and other workers. Emergency response teams, local authorities and company officials immediately launched rescue and relief operations.
Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar and Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu, along with senior officials, visited the unit, and oversaw relief measures. An ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh was announced for each victim.
Tirupati Boiler Inspector suspended; inquiry on
A special inquiry team comprising senior officials from the Boiler, Factories and Industries and Police departments has been constituted to conduct a technical investigation into the explosion. The Tirupati Boiler Inspector has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.
The Collector said appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry team. All possible assistance would be extended to the bereaved families, he said. The district administration has ordered third-party safety audits of all industries in Sri City to prevent recurrence of such incidents.
TIL Healthcare director Ajay Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the boiler explosion, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. “TIL Healthcare has been operating in Sri City for the past 17 years with a strong commitment to safety and compliance. During this period, we have adhered to rigorous safety protocols,” he said.
The company would fully cooperate with government authorities and other agencies in the investigation into the explosion, he said, adding that their immediate priority was to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families.
Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy expressed grief over the death of five workers in the boiler explosion, describing the incident as a deeply painful moment for the entire Sri City community. He said the explosion was the first untoward incident in Sri City’s 18-year history. “Our teams are working alongside the company and the authorities to ensure that every possible support reaches the affected worker families,” he said.