Five killed in boiler explosion at TIL healthcare unit in Andhra's Sri city

NELLORE: Five workers were killed when a boiler exploded at the TIL Healthcare unit in Sri City on Saturday. The explosion occurred around 8.30 am during a shift change, triggering a major emergency response. As October 2 was a holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti, only essential personnel were present at the unit when the explosion occurred, resulting in a relatively limited casualties.

The deceased workers were identified as Gourab Roy of West Bengal, Chinna Mastan of Cherivi village, Ramesh of Madurapakkam in Tamil Nadu, Mohan of Naidukuppam and Vasu of Tada. While four workers died at the site of explosion, Vasu, who was shifted to a hospital in Chennai for advanced medical treatment, succumbed to injuries later.

The victims included a boiler operator, ETP personnel and other workers. Emergency response teams, local authorities and company officials immediately launched rescue and relief operations.

Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar and Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu, along with senior officials, visited the unit, and oversaw relief measures. An ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh was announced for each victim.

Tirupati Boiler Inspector suspended; inquiry on

A special inquiry team comprising senior officials from the Boiler, Factories and Industries and Police departments has been constituted to conduct a technical investigation into the explosion. The Tirupati Boiler Inspector has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.