Four killed in boiler explosion at TIL healthcare unit in Andhra's Sri city

NELLORE: Four workers were killed and several others injured after a water boiler exploded at the TIL Healthcare manufacturing unit in Sri City Special Economic Zone in Sathyavedu mandal of Tirupati district on Saturday morning.

The explosion occurred at the healthcare manufacturing facility, triggering panic in the industrial zone. The blast reportedly occurred while workers were on duty, with night-shift personnel also believed to have been present at the facility.

According to preliminary information, four persons died in the incident, while at least three others sustained serious injuries. One of the injured was reported to be in critical condition.

Soon after receiving information about the explosion, police, fire and emergency personnel reached the facility and launched rescue and relief operations. The injured workers were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The exact circumstances that led to the boiler explosion are yet to be established. Officials are investigating the incident and are expected to release further details regarding the identities of the deceased and injured workers, the extent of the damage and the cause of the explosion.