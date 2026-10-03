Indonesia-Thai team studies AP’s natural farming model

GUNTUR: A high-level international delegation from Indonesia and Thailand visited Guntur district on Friday to study AP’s community-led Natural Farming model, praising the state government and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) for scaling sustainable agriculture through grassroots participation and modern technology.

The delegation toured paddy fields at Hafpeta village in Tenali mandal, comparing natural farming plots with conventional chemical-fed fields.

Interacting with first-year natural farming practitioner Yadavalli Purnayya, the delegates noted distinct agricultural improvements, while evaluating success of Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) implemented ahead of Kharif.

At the Hafpeta Rythu Seva Kendra, District Project Manager Rajakumari briefed the visiting team on field-level extension support provided to transitioning farmers.

Continuing the study tour at Bhumi Bharati, a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) in Attota village, the delegation inspected the conservation and cultivation of 150 traditional, indigenous paddy varieties.

The delegates expressed particular appreciation for the integration of modern technology into organic practices after witnessing Dashaparni Kashayam—a botanical pest repellent—being sprayed across a five-acre paddy field using an agricultural drone.