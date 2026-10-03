Swachhathon 2026 draws 10,000 participants from over 20 States

VIJAYAWADA: The ‘Swachh Andhra - HDFC Swachhathon’ organised in Vijayawada on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti witnessed participation from around 10,000 people from 22 states, highlighting the importance of cleanliness, health and environmental protection on Friday.
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommaredy Pattabhiram flagged off the marathon at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on MG Road. Participants from various places took part in 5K and 10K runs. The MP also joined a Zumba session and encouraged the participants.
Speaking on the occasion, Kesineni Sivanath said the marathon was not merely a running event but an initiative to create awareness about cleanliness, promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen community participation. He said Vijayawada had a unique identity and that every citizen had a responsibility to enhance the city’s reputation in cleanliness, health and environmental protection.
He said the response to the first edition held last year had helped the marathon gain recognition across the country. The participation of people from 22 states this year was a matter of pride for Vijayawada, he said.
The MP stressed that maintaining cleanliness was not solely the responsibility of government departments and urged citizens to contribute to keeping the city clean and healthy.
Kommarreddy Pattabhiram, chairman of the Swachha Andhra Corporation, announced that Swachhathon would continue as an annual event, creating a sustained platform to promote cleanliness, fitness and responsible citizenship.
The ‘HDFC Bank Swachhathon-2026’ organised by the Swachha Andhra Corporation in collaboration with Amaravati Runners.
He thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for creating greater awareness about the vision of Swachha Andhra.
Swachh Andhra Corporation principal secretary Suresh Kumar, MD Sunil Kumar Reddy, VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra, Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu, Bonda Siddharth and HDFC State Head Pawan were among those present.