Swachhathon 2026 draws 10,000 participants from over 20 States

VIJAYAWADA: The ‘Swachh Andhra - HDFC Swachhathon’ organised in Vijayawada on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti witnessed participation from around 10,000 people from 22 states, highlighting the importance of cleanliness, health and environmental protection on Friday.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommaredy Pattabhiram flagged off the marathon at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on MG Road. Participants from various places took part in 5K and 10K runs. The MP also joined a Zumba session and encouraged the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Kesineni Sivanath said the marathon was not merely a running event but an initiative to create awareness about cleanliness, promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen community participation. He said Vijayawada had a unique identity and that every citizen had a responsibility to enhance the city’s reputation in cleanliness, health and environmental protection.

He said the response to the first edition held last year had helped the marathon gain recognition across the country. The participation of people from 22 states this year was a matter of pride for Vijayawada, he said.