Tripuraneni’s reformist legacy recalled at Vignan University

GUNTUR: Vignan University hosted a meeting to mark the centenary of renowned social reformer, rationalist, and writer ‘Kaviraju’ Tripuraneni Ramaswamy Choudhary’s election as Tenali Municipal Chairman. It was held as part of two-day ‘Chaitanya Yatra’, a rally travelling from Angaluru to Tenali to honour the reformer’s legacy.

Vignan Group Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah stated that Tripuraneni’s writings laid the foundation for rational thinking in Telugu society, emphasising that knowledge is the key for social empowerment.

Vignan Vice-Chairman and Narasaraopeta MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu urged youth to cultivate a habit of questioning everything in life.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and writer Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad noted that Tripuraneni’s literature played a pivotal role in awakening social consciousness by challenging regressive customs. Film actor Tripuraneni Sai Chand, grandson of the late reformer, reflected on Kaviraju’s enduring influence across Telugu states.