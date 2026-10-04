6,000 km cement concrete roads to be laid under Andhra's Palle Panduga 3.0 program: Union Minister Ram Mohan

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu stated that villages can progress only when infrastructure expands, and with this goal, the state government is implementing the Palle Panduga (Village Festival) program.

During his tour of the Palasa constituency on Saturday, the Minister participated in the Palle Panduga 3.0 program held at Kosamala in Meliaputti mandal in Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Mohan Naidu said that the Palle Panduga program is being successfully implemented across the state based on the idea of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

He explained that the program aims to improve living standards in rural areas by identifying and developing essential infrastructure including roads, drainage systems, facilities for farmers, and livestock amenities.

Currently, Palle Panduga 3.0 has begun on a larger scale, with plans to construct 6,000 km of cement roads, 9,500 km of BT roads, and 22,000 mini cattle shelters at an estimated cost of Rs 11,085 crore.

As part of his tour, the minister inaugurated a BT road built with Rs 2.65 crore at Santhalakshmipuram. Later inaugurated Anganwadi centre constructed with Rs 12 lakh and laid the foundation stone for a community hall.