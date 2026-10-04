AP CM Naidu, Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan to launch three lakh housing projects

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a three lakh housing project at Burripalem village in Tenali Assembly constituency of Guntur district on Sunday.

It may be noted that the coalition government handed over 5.50 lakh houses to beneficiaries in the last two years. Mass housewarming ceremonies were conducted in two phases, covering 3 lakh houses in November last year and another 2.50 lakh houses in March this year.

The government is also taking up construction works to complete and hand over another 4.20 lakh houses to beneficiaries by next March.

Alongside the State’s housing initiatives for the poor, the government has held discussions with the Centre to secure the maximum possible number of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) 2.0. As part of these efforts, the Centre recently sanctioned 3 lakh houses to Andhra Pradesh.

In a significant move to bring revolutionary changes to the housing sector, the Union Ministry of Rural Development, CSIR-CBRI (Roorkee) and the Andhra Pradesh Government are jointly implementing a pilot project to construct houses using 3D concrete printing technology. Being introduced for the first time in the country, the pilot project will involve the construction of 177 houses in Burripalem and Obulanayudupalem villages in Tenali Assembly constituency, at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore.

The advanced 3D concrete printing technology is expected to significantly speed up construction, reduce labour requirements and construction waste, and ensure high standards of quality and durability in housing.