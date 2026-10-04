AP ex-home minister Chegondi's son among several held over clash

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram police arrested former home minister Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah’s son Ramdas and grandson and former deputy mayor Vasireddy Rambabu’s son, Vasireddy Bobby, along with his followers, in connection with a recent clash and physical assault at an apartment in the city.

According to Prakashnagar Circle Inspector Bajlal, the two groups clashed following an alleged incident involving misbehaviour by an apartment watchman towards members of Harirama Jogaiah’s son’s family.

In retaliation, members of the Vasireddy Bobby group allegedly attacked Chegondi Ramdas at the apartment.

The incident reportedly took on caste overtones, raising tensions in the city. The Kapu Samithi demanded the arrest of Vasireddy Bobby and his followers. Police registered cases against members of both groups and arrested the leaders o two group leaders along with others. The arrested persons were shifted to a hospital for medical examination before being produced before the court.

In view of the possibility of further clashes, police made elaborate security arrangements in the city as a precautionary measure. Prakashnagar police registered a case and took up an investigation into the incident.