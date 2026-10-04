AP officials review Dasara arrangements

VIJAYAWADA: Arrangements for Dasara Mahotsavams at Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri Hills from October 11 to 20 will centre on common devotees, ensuring safety, convenience and easy darshan, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu, VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra and temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik said on Saturday.

The officials jointly inspected Seethammavari Padalu, tonsuring hall, holding areas, Vinayaka Temple, Ratham Centre, Tollgate and Ghat Road along with Revenue, Police, Fire, Endowments, Irrigation and R&B departments.

The Collector said a comprehensive plan covers queue lines, parking, drinking water, medical aid and sanitation, with AI display boards, 24x7 command control centre and shower facilities at ghats.

National Saras Mela will be held at Punnami Ghat with the President’s visit expected.

The Commissioner of Police said 22 parking points, 3,500 personnel, boom barriers, access controllers and crowd analytics will be deployed. VMC will maintain sanitation under Swachh Dasara.