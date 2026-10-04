ECRF dam works need caution, says Polavaram Project Authority CEO

VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Vohra has directed officials to exercise utmost caution during the ongoing construction of the Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam at the Polavaram project, in view of the recent rains.

Vohra inspected the ECRF dam construction area on Friday night following rainfall in the project area. He examined the strength of the work completed so far by having a road roller operated at the construction site and expressed satisfaction with the progress.

He inspected Gaps 1 and 2 and G-Hill on foot and reviewed the ongoing filling works at the dam site. As the gaps are being progressively filled with rock, soil and sand, he instructed officials to ensure regular compaction with road rollers to maintain the required strength and stability of the structure.

Vohra viewed the ECRF construction from G-Hill along with officials. Earlier, he held a review meeting with Water Resources Department officials at the project office. The meeting was attended by PPA Deputy Director Ravi, Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief K Narasimha Murthy, Superintending Engineer P Ramachandra Rao, Quality Control Chief Engineer Seshubabu and others.