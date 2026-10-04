ECRF dam works need caution, says Polavaram Project Authority CEO

VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Vohra has directed officials to exercise utmost caution during the ongoing construction of the Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam at the Polavaram project, in view of the recent rains.
Vohra inspected the ECRF dam construction area on Friday night following rainfall in the project area. He examined the strength of the work completed so far by having a road roller operated at the construction site and expressed satisfaction with the progress.
He inspected Gaps 1 and 2 and G-Hill on foot and reviewed the ongoing filling works at the dam site. As the gaps are being progressively filled with rock, soil and sand, he instructed officials to ensure regular compaction with road rollers to maintain the required strength and stability of the structure.
Vohra viewed the ECRF construction from G-Hill along with officials. Earlier, he held a review meeting with Water Resources Department officials at the project office. The meeting was attended by PPA Deputy Director Ravi, Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief K Narasimha Murthy, Superintending Engineer P Ramachandra Rao, Quality Control Chief Engineer Seshubabu and others.
Officials of the Water Resources Department, along with representatives of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), the agency executing the project, briefed the PPA CEO on the progress of various works. MEIL General Manager A Gangadhar, Deputy General Manager Murali Pammi and G Shankaraiah were among those present.
Vohra said the project should be completed within the stipulated schedule and assured the officials and the construction agency that the Union government would extend all necessary support. He said both the Union and State governments were committed to completing the project.
He asked officials and the construction agency to bring any difficulties encountered during construction to his notice immediately so that necessary steps could be taken to resolve them.
Vohra said PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were monitoring the progress of the project. He said he would continue to visit the project site regularly to review the progress of construction. He also directed officials to make necessary arrangements in view of a visit by a team of foreign experts to the project later this month.