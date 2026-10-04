Ex-MLA slams Jagan on suspension from party

Former MLA and expelled YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Baddukonda Appala Naidu launched a scathing attack against party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of autocratic behaviour and running the political party like a “private limited company”.

‘Removing me as constituency in-charge and then suspending me without even asking for an explanation is an act of blatant autocracy and is living example of Jagan’s autocratic behaviour’, he stated.

On Saturday, he held a press conference with several second-rung leaders and his followers at a hotel regarding his suspension from the YSRCP.

Naidu claimed that a large number of local cadre and supporters are quitting the party in solidarity with him, urging other remaining leaders in the district to introspect about their future in the party.

Appala Naidu has remarked that his abrupt suspension from the party on charges of anti-party activities is a painful, unfair, and taken without due process.