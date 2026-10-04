Lokesh wants AP to become a model for speed, innovation and progress

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said that the State government is working to move from a ‘Jugaad’ approach to institutionalising speed, while inviting industry and technology leaders to contribute to the State’s development journey.

Addressing the Pan-IIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026 in Vijayawada on Saturday, he said Andhra Pradesh offers an ideal ‘sandbox’ or ‘testbed’ for new ideas and initiatives.

Minister Lokesh said the State has an opportunity to make India proud, as successful initiatives implemented in Andhra Pradesh could be adopted by other states. He attributed this to the strength of competitive federalism, where states increasingly compete with each other to attract innovation, investment and development.

Minister Lokesh said one of the leaders on the dais had received a call from a neighbouring State questioning why the Pan-IIT event was being held in Vijayawada and asking why it could not be organised in that State. He said the fact that such a response came within 24 hours demonstrated the growing spirit of competition among Indian states.

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh should aim to create an ‘island of excellence’ that can serve as a model for the rest of the country. He expressed confidence that if the State demonstrates what is possible through innovation and speed, other states would adopt and replicate those initiatives.