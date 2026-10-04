New buildings for 264 health clinics in AP ready for inauguration.

VIJAYAWADA: New buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 103.16 crore for 264 Village Health Clinics (Ayushman Arogya Mandirs) in 24 districts of AP are ready for inauguration, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said.

The State-level inauguration will be held at Janardhanapuram village under the Rudrapaka PHC limits in Krishna district on October 6. He will virtually inaugurate the facilities in other districts.

The new buildings, spread across 87 Assembly constituencies, are expected to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in rural and tribal areas where the clinics are already providing medical services.

The government has taken up construction of 4,472 Village Health Clinic buildings, including structures left incomplete during the previous government and initiated works, at Rs 1,128.02 crore. The Health Department has set a target of completing 2,750 buildings through the Panchayat Raj Department by December 2026.

Krishna district accounts for highest number of 264 buildings ready for inauguration, with 42, followed by Anantapur (29), Kurnool (27), Bapatla (18), and Palnadu and Prakasam (14 each). NTR, Markapuram and Nellore have 13 each.

The clinics have been established at a ratio of one for every 5,000 people in rural areas. The centres offer 105 types of medicines, 14 diagnostic tests and 71 categories of medical equipment, along with chronic disease screening, palliative care, emergency medical care and mental healthcare. NQAS accreditation has been secured by 1,644 clinics, including 892 in 2025-26.