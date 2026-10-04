PAN-IIT Amaravati Council will galvanise AP's growth, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought the cooperation of IIT professionals to develop Andhra Pradesh as a global knowledge hub. He expressed confidence that the collective efforts of IIT alumni, educational institutions, industry and the government would contribute to the State’s technological and economic development.

Addressing the media after the PAN IIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026 in Vijayawada on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that India’s 23 IITs had produced around five lakh IIT graduates, who had made significant contributions across various sectors worldwide. He said the summit provided a valuable platform for experts from diverse fields to exchange innovative ideas, discuss emerging technologies and explore opportunities for their practical application.

Naidu said the establishment of the Pan-IIT World Council in Amaravati would create one of the world’s largest academic and professional networks. The participation of a large number of IIT alumni from across the country was a reflection of Andhra Pradesh’s growing reputation, he added.

The Chief Minister said the State would leverage the collective knowledge and expertise of five lakh IIT alumni to accelerate development. The summit would facilitate the creation of 100 startup mentors and help Andhra Pradesh emerge as a global knowledge hub. He said the Pan-IIT Council would guide the State in updating academic curricula in line with changing technological requirements and industry needs. The government would also focus on developing entrepreneurial skills among students from the high school level, with the support of the council.