Police cannot interfere in civil disputes, rules AP HC

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has made it clear that police cannot interfere in civil disputes, including land and property disputes, particularly when related cases are pending before civil courts. The court said police have no authority to determine the civil rights of citizens, which falls within the jurisdiction of civil courts and other competent legal forums.

Justice Kuncham Maheshwara Rao issued ruling while hearing seven petitions alleging police interference in civil disputes despite cases being pending before civil courts in various districts.

The judge said the role of police was limited to registering and investigating cognisable offences and filing a chargesheet or report before the competent court. The courts, and not the police, should adjudicate such cases, he said.

The court directed the police to implement guidelines issued by the Director General of Police on October 24 last year regarding non-interference in civil disputes.

The judge observed that police interference in civil matters could lead to complications. Though executive magistrates at mandal, divisional and district levels have powers to maintain law & order, such powers should not be exercised once issue comes under jurisdiction of civil court.

The court noted that Andhra Pradesh has 166.18 police personnel per one lakh population, against the United Nations recommendation of 222. It stressed the need for clear boundaries between the functions of the judiciary and police.

However, police can take action if there is evidence of a cognisable offence. Parties must approach civil courts or other competent legal forums to protect their rights.