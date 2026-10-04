TDP chief Palla moots 800-acre IT hub, bridge in AP's Yarada, says govt wooing firms

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has proposed developing an IT hub on nearly 800 acres at Yarada, with a focus on IT companies, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), start-ups and technology-based industries. Palla, along with the District Collector, RDO and Tahsildar, inspected the land at Yarada on Saturday to assess its suitability for IT, industrial and tourism development. He reviewed the extent and status of the land, existing infrastructure and development potential of the area. He directed officials to examine the feasibility of developing the area as an IT and technology hub.

Palla also proposed a bridge connecting Sagaradurga Temple at Yarada across the canal towards Venkateswara Swamy Temple in the One Town area. He said the bridge could reduce travel time between Yarada and the main city to 15-20 minutes and improve connectivity for IT professionals and local residents. Palla said the coalition government, led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu, was working to attract investments in Andhra Pradesh. Referring to the initiatives of IT Minister Nara Lokesh to attract investments in the IT, electronics and technology sectors, he said the opportunities available in Gajuwaka should be utilised.

He directed officials to prepare proposals after assessing the infrastructure, connectivity and other requirements.