YSRCP's Sajjala asks party's legal team to gear up for local polls

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has directed the party’s Legal Cell to prepare fully for the upcoming local body elections and provide legal support to candidates from nomination filing through polling and counting.

Addressing a Zoom conference with state and district Legal Cell representatives on Saturday, Sajjala praised the team for supporting party leaders, workers and social media representatives over the past two and a half years. He said the Legal Cell must be ready to counter alleged illegal cases and harassment by the coalition government.

He called for legal task forces in every district, coordinated with district party presidents and constituency coordinators. The party should identify sensitive areas in advance, keep lawyers available where needed and establish a legal war room at the central office. The team should also involve young lawyers and experienced lawyers sympathetic to the party.

Former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said legal support must help YSRCP candidates contest every seat. The Legal Cell should help candidates obtain caste certificates, no-dues certificates, NOCs, police clearances and other documents in advance, and respond promptly to attempts to block nominations.