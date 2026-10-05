AP CM Naidu urges Centre to save ryots from distress sales, allot 6 lakh houses

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu personally handed over two separate letters to Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan during their meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday evening, urging Central intervention for 100 per cent procurement of nine Kharif crops and the sanction of six lakh additional rural houses.

The formal submission followed a field visit earlier in the day to Burripalem, where Union Minister Chouhan and Chief Minister Naidu inspected an organic farm belonging to a local farmer, Janaki Ram. Interacting with the leaders, Janaki Ram demonstrated how adopting natural farming techniques using Beejamrutham and Jeevamrutham slashed his paddy cultivation expenditure from Rs 20,000–Rs 25,000 per acre (under chemical farming) to just Rs 7,000 per acre.

Hailing Andhra Pradesh as the nation’s leader in natural agriculture, Chouhan lauded Naidu’s target to bring 50 lakh acres under chemical-free farming, noting that the model aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to improve soil health and consumer wellness.

Earlier in Burripalem, Chief Minister Naidu also paid floral tributes at the statue of legendary actor Superstar Krishna.