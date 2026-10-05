AP Minister Atchannaidu rebuts YSRCP chief Jagan's claims on farm policy

VIJAYAWADA: Hitting back at YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his criticism of the State’s agriculture policy, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Sunday accused the opposition leader of spreading deliberate falsehoods regarding government expenditure and developmental initiatives in Rayalaseema.

Addressing reporters, Atchannaidu said Jagan was confusing market-driven investments with direct State budget allocations.

Clarifying the financial framework of the Global Horticulture Hub under the Poorvodya scheme, the Agriculture Minister explained that the State aims to mobilise Rs 40,000 crore through public sector channels and Rs 60,000 crore via private investments, rather than funding the entire Rs 1 lakh crore strictly through the State exchequer.

“Sitting in his Tadepalli palace and playing video games, Jagan has zero understanding of ground realities or farmer welfare,” Atchannaidu remarked, challenging the former chief minister to a crop-by-crop debate on market intervention, input subsidies, and crop insurance.