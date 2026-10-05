AP's Udayagiri mourns demise of noted filmmaker Singeetham

NELLORE: The people of Udayagiri, the historic fort town in Nellore district, mourned the demise of veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, remembering with pride his connection with the town where he was born and spent his formative years. The acclaimed director passed away at the age of 94 on Saturday in Chennai.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao earned a distinctive place in Indian cinema through his innovative storytelling and association with several celebrated films. His collaborations with legendary actor Kamal Haasan produced memorable movies, including Apoorva Sahodarargal (released in Telugu as Vichitra Sodarulu), Michael Madana Kama Rajan and the cult classic Pushpaka Vimanam.

Among his prominent Telugu-language works are Aditya 369, Bhairava Dweepam and Rajahamsa, films that showcased his versatility and inventive approach to filmmaking.

Born in Udayagiri, Singeetham completed his schooling up to SSC at Althuri Rami Reddy Government High School in the town. He subsequently moved to Chennai in pursuit of better career opportunities and went on to establish himself as a highly respected personality in the Indian film industry.

Over the years, members of his family also moved away from Udayagiri and settled in Nellore and other places. Consequently, his direct association with his native town gradually became less prominent in recent years.