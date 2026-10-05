APTRANSCO urged to solve wage issues.

VIJAYAWADA: The APSEB Engineers’ Association (APSEBEA) has requested the management of APTRANSCO to immediately constitute an in-house committee for the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) 2026 to begin wage negotiations and address long-standing pay anomalies from the previous revision.

In a formal representation addressed to the Chairman and Managing Director of APTRANSCO, APSEBEA Secretary General K Naga Prasad pointed out that the tenure of PRC-2022 expired on March 31, 2026.

The association highlighted that despite repeated assurances—including minutes of a meeting recorded in October 2025—that grievances regarding the “unjustified PRC-2022” suffered by the engineering community would be examined in the subsequent pay revision, no tangible progress has been made.

The association urged the management to initiate wage negotiations with key stakeholders without further delay, set up the PRC-2026 committee, and resolve the structural pay discrepancies affecting power sector engineers across APTRANSCO, APGENCO, and the state’s DISCOMs.