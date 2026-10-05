Godavari aqua units rapped for pollution

RAJMAHENDRAVARAM: Poor management of shrimp processing units in the erstwhile Godavari district has raised concerns over untreated or inadequately treated effluents being discharged into water bodies, with possible impacts on the marine environment. Following directions for intensified inspections, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials inspected shrimp-based processing units in the East Godavari region and collected samples.

Violations were detected in eight units, prompting notices seeking explanations within a week. Officials found Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in effluents as high as 39 mg/litre against the prescribed limit of 30 mg/litre. Total Suspended Solids (TSS) were recorded at up to 60 mg/litre against the permissible limit of 50 mg/litre. There are 19 shrimp processing units in Konaseema and Kakinada.

APPCB Executive Engineer I Suryakala told TNIE that effluent generated during shrimp processing must be treated before reuse within premises. However, officials allege that some units are discharging wastewater through pipelines into nearby creeks, which can eventually reach the sea.

Concerns have also been raised over untreated aquaculture waste affecting aquatic ecosystems if such discharges continue. Suryakala said some units displayed effluent treatment facilities during inspections, but questions remain over their effective operation.

“We inspected all shrimp-based industries and collected samples. Violations were identified at eight units, and notices were issued seeking explanations. The units have also been directed to maintain a green belt over at least one acre,” she said.