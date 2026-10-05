Mahout hurt as elephant goes berserk at Padmavathi temple in AP

TIRUPATI: A senior mahout was critically injured on Sunday evening after a temple elephant went berserk at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor.

The incident occurred around 6 pm in front of the temple complex when the elephant, being positioned at the Unjal Mandapam for ritual processions, suddenly became agitated. Witnesses said the animal threatened onlookers before trampling its handler, Chandra Reddy, who has cared for the elephant for 24 years.

Other handlers and security personnel managed to pacify the elephant and rescue the unconscious mahout. Tiruchanoor Temple Deputy Executive Officer Harindra Nath rushed Reddy to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Super Speciality Hospital in Tirupati.

Doctors said Reddy is conscious and responding to treatment. They suspect multiple rib fractures and are conducting scans to check for internal injuries. “The patient’s vital signs are stable, but we are monitoring him closely,” a senior physician said. The TTD has launched an inquiry into the cause of elephant’s sudden aggression.