Navy employee enters Limca Book of record for collection of 400 coins

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 37-year-old Indian Navy employee from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has earned a Limca Book of Records achievement for having the largest collection of sports-themed coins, with 400 coins from 81 countries, including 228 Olympic coins.

SVVR Prasad, a numismatist and philatelist, received the Limca Book of Records recognition in February 2026 for his collection titled ‘Largest collection of sports-themed coins from most countries of the world’.

His wider collection includes British India coins, Republic of India coins, Indian commemorative coins, coins from different countries, unique world currencies, sports-themed currency notes, high-denomination currency notes, Olympic and sports stamps, Meghdoot postcards, advertisement postcards and inland covers.

The collection features coins commemorating sporting events and athletes from different countries. Among them are Argentina’s 1978 Football Championship coins, Armenia’s 1996 Chess Olympiad coin, and Australian coins featuring Sir Donald Bradman and the Sydney 2000 Olympics. It also includes coins issued for the Commonwealth Games and cricket.

His collection has coins linked to the 1996 Olympic Games featuring Australian gold medallists Shirley Strickland, Betty Cuthbert, Sarah and Edwin Flack.