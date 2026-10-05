Officials ensure entry of Dalits into Chennakesava Swamy temple in AP.

KADAPA: Officials intervened in a controversy over alleged denial of temple entry to Dalits at the Sri Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy temple in Erragudipadu village, Kamalapuram and facilitated their entry and darshan on Sunday. Reports said Chandra and his family visited the temple on Saturday to offer prayers, but former sarpanch Brahmananda Reddy allegedly objected, claiming Dalits were not permitted.

The confrontation led to a complaint with Dalit organisations. Based on a complaint by Ramu, Kamalapuram police registered a case against Reddy. A video circulating on social media purportedly showed a Dalit devotee and his daughter being prevented from entering and subjected to caste-based abuse. The complainant alleged they were told to worship from outside the temple premises.

The incident sparked widespread debate online. Responding on Sunday, DSP Balaswamy Reddy, Tahsildar Srinivasulu Reddy, CI Mohan and SI Srinivasulu visited the village, consulted locals and took steps to prevent tensions.

Later, the affected family and Dalit leaders were allowed to enter the temple and have darshan.