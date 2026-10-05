Prakasam police intensify crackdown on crime

ONGOLE: Prakasam district police have intensified measures to maintain law and order, curb crime and act against antisocial activities, Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju said on Sunday. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 3,880 e-challans were issued against two-wheelers, cars and autos, with fines totalling Rs 25,12,705. In drunk-driving cases, 180 drivers were caught and produced in court, which imposed fines of Rs 5,40,000 and sentenced five offenders to jail.

Day and night patrols were conducted across the district, keeping watch on old offenders. Cases were registered against 1,662 persons for encroaching on roads and obstructing traffic under the Town Nuisance Act. Courts imposed fines and punishments accordingly. Special raids in September targeted gambling activities, including rooster fights and card games, leading to 26 cases, 131 arrests and the seizure of Rs 3,11,970 cash, 12 motorcycles and 12 mobile phones. Two cases were registered against illegal ganja transportation, with six arrests and 2.03 kg seized. Police also booked 489 cases against those consuming liquor in public places.

Authorities identified 464 locations where antisocial activities were taking place and cleared them. Counselling sessions were held for 443 rowdy-sheeters. DSPs, CIs and SIs visited villages and wards, interacting with residents to raise awareness on theft prevention, CCTV use, women’s laws, the dangers of ganja and drugs, and legal punishments. Awareness campaigns also covered cybercrime, loan apps, road safety, helmet use and women’s safety. The SP warned that strict legal action will be taken against all violators.