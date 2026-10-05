Singeetham Srinivasa Rao was a guiding compass for film industry: AP CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Tributes poured in from political leaders across Andhra Pradesh following the demise of legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao at the age of 94 in Chennai on Saturday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief over the passing away of the veteran director, describing him as a guiding compass for the film industry. “Born in Udayagiri, Nellore district, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao became a compass for Indian cinema.

His creative experiments on the silver screen won the hearts of generations. Though he is no longer physically with us, he will remain immortal in the hearts of film lovers,” Naidu stated.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer lauded Singeetham’s pathbreaking contributions and innovative storytelling that spanned over six decades, describing his death as a monumental loss to cinema.

YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to the visionary director, stating, “Indian cinema has lost a true pioneer and pathbreaker who continued making movies even at the age of 94. His unmatched creativity in films production will inspire generations.”

Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh termed his death an irreparable loss, fondly recalling Singeetham’s close collaboration with his grandfather, NT Rama Rao and uncle, Nandamuri Balakrishna. “He delivered gems like ‘Aditya 369’ and ‘Bhairava Dweepam’ and demonstrated his undying passion by directing Sing Geetham even at 94,” Lokesh noted.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan commended Singeetham’s spirit of experimentation in classics such as ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ and ‘Mayuri’.