TTD to digitise jewels ledger

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing a comprehensive roadmap to build an unalterable digital inventory of Lord Venkateswara’s priceless sacred ornaments, antique jewellery, and precious gems, following explicit directives issued by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his recent visit to the hill shrine.
While TTD has already digitised a significant portion of its landed assets—including properties owned by and donated to the Srivari temple across the country—the administration is now turning its focus toward creating a secure, auditable digital ledger of the deity’s legendary treasury.
Under the proposed framework, every ornament adorning the main deity, processional deities, and those preserved in sub-temples will be logged into an advanced digital system.
Each entry will include embedded high-resolution photographs and video footage, along with granular metadata—including donor details, donation date, exact dimensions, gross and net weight, metal composition, and the specific classification of embedded precious stones and gems.
The digital push comes alongside TTD’s existing financial management framework, where fixed deposits ranging between Rs 14,000 crore and Rs 18,000 crore in nationalised banks yield an annual interest income of over Rs 1,200 crore for pilgrim amenities and charitable works. Additionally, TTD holds over 11,329 kg of gold deposited under the Gold Monetisation Scheme with public sector banks like SBI and IOB.
To ensure absolute security and prevent data tampering, the administration plans to manage the ledger internally, while maintaining all surplus cash strictly within public sector institutions.
Confirming the initiative, TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Choudary told TNIE that plans are underway to hire a specialised IT security agency to draft the execution strategy.
“The Executive Officer and the management have taken this up on a priority basis. We are contemplating hiring a professional IT security agency to draft a comprehensive plan on how to digitise the valuables, antiques, and highly sacred ornaments that adorn the main deity, processional deities, and affiliated temples. We will select the best proposal to execute this wealth digitisation work,” Choudary said.