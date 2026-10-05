TTD to digitise jewels ledger

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing a comprehensive roadmap to build an unalterable digital inventory of Lord Venkateswara’s priceless sacred ornaments, antique jewellery, and precious gems, following explicit directives issued by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his recent visit to the hill shrine.

While TTD has already digitised a significant portion of its landed assets—including properties owned by and donated to the Srivari temple across the country—the administration is now turning its focus toward creating a secure, auditable digital ledger of the deity’s legendary treasury.

Under the proposed framework, every ornament adorning the main deity, processional deities, and those preserved in sub-temples will be logged into an advanced digital system.

Each entry will include embedded high-resolution photographs and video footage, along with granular metadata—including donor details, donation date, exact dimensions, gross and net weight, metal composition, and the specific classification of embedded precious stones and gems.