Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu distributes tricycles, wheelchairs in AP's Srikakulam.

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday said the government will provide all necessary support to ensure that differently abled individuals can grow independently and live with dignity without depending on others.

In Srikakulam town, he distributed 130 battery-operated tricycles and 100 joystick wheelchairs to 230 differently abled persons and senior citizens. These were funded with Rs 1.50 crore from Airports Authority of India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, in partnership with ALIMCO.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Mohan Naidu assured that these distribution programs would continue every year until all differently abled individuals in the district receive the required equipment. Praising their confidence and resilience, he said serving them brings immense satisfaction and inspiration to everyone.

Later, he explained that a special grievance program named “Swabhimaan” is being conducted at the Collectorate every third Friday to address issues of the differently abled.

District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said the district is able to provide better assistance to differently abled persons.

He revealed that between 2021 and 2026, in four phases, Rs 7.98 crore was spent to distribute 4,491 assistive devices to 2,313 differently abled individuals.

Ramps and lifts have been installed in government offices, starting from the Collectorate to ensure easy access.

MLA Gondu Shankar praised Ram Mohan Naidu for continuing the compassion shown by his father Yerran Naidu towards the differently abled and the poor.