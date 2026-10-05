Will Global Horticulture Hub prove a game-changer for Rayalaseema ryots?

TIRUPATI / KADAPA / KURNOOL /ANANTAPUR / NELLORE: Rayalaseema has never suffered from a production problem. Drive through Chittoor or Tirupati in summer, and the mango orchards stretch as far as the eye can see.

Walk through Madanapalle’s wholesale market during peak arrivals, and the sheer volume of tomatoes establishes it as one of South India’s largest trading hubs.

From Gudur’s lemon yards in Nellore to the sprawling banana, papaya, and citrus belts of Annamayya, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur, the region consistently produces millions of tonnes of produce year after year.

Yet, a bumper harvest rarely means a healthy bank balance for the cultivator. Good yields routinely flood local mandis, causing prices to collapse and forcing growers into distress sales.

Because fruits and vegetables spoil quickly, farmers have little choice but to accept whatever commission agents and traders offer. With cold storage scarce, grading done informally, and transport costs eating up margins, most growers sell their entire crop straight off the branch or vine.

It is against this ground reality that the Rs 1 lakh-crore ‘Global Horticulture Hub – Rayalaseema Rising’ (GHH), whose foundation stone was laid at Madanapalle on Friday, is being positioned as a game-changer.

The plan aims to build a network of collection centres, pack-houses, cold stores, and processing units across ten districts. But ask farmers in the field, and their metric for success is straightforward: Will this project help them take home a bigger cut of what consumers pay?