2,000 chickens die as bird flu hits Andhra's Anantapur farm

ANANTAPUR: Bird flu has been confirmed in Siddarampuram village of Bukkarayasamudram mandal in Anantapur district, where around 2,000 chickens died at a poultry farm, prompting district authorities to step up preventive measures.

The Animal Husbandry, Revenue and Police departments swung into action after chickens at the farm began dying one after another. Samples collected from the affected birds were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing. The laboratory report confirmed that the deaths were caused by avian influenza (bird flu).

The poultry farm was recently established by Siddarampuram resident Venkata Ramudu under the National Livestock Mission. The chickens were procured from Adilabad in Telangana. According to officials, birds started falling ill a few days ago and around 2,000 subsequently died.

Following confirmation, officials implemented the prescribed disease-control protocol in and around the village. A one-km radius around the infected poultry farm was declared an infected zone, while an additional nine-km radius was designated as an alert zone, covering 10 km area.

Four check-posts were established on roads leading out of the village to prevent the movement of poultry and poultry products. Officials stopped the movement of poultry products into and out of the affected area and ordered closure of chicken and egg shops in the village.

Infected and surviving birds, along with feed, eggs, litter, contaminated material and other poultry-related waste, were safely disposed of and buried or destroyed as per the protocol. Officials asked villagers to hand over their chickens to the authorities for prevention.