445 jobs filled in three years under compassionate grounds: Andhra Minister Gottipati

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has made more than 445 compassionate appointments in the power sector in the past three years to support families of employees who died while in service, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar said on Monday.

He was speaking at a programme held at the APEPDCL corporate office in Visakhapatnam, where he handed over appointment letters to 43 eligible candidates appointed on compassionate grounds.

He said the government was working to clear pending appointments at the earliest, with some cases having remained pending for nearly two-and-a-half to three years.

The Minister said the appointments were aimed at providing employment to at least one member of families that had lost their earning member and helping them meet their financial needs. Ravikumar said the government was also taking steps to address the shortage of staff in the power sector. Around 6,500 to 7,000 personnel had been brought into the Energy Department through the redeployment of energy assistants working in village secretariats.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was reviewing the functioning of the Energy Department, including power supply, manpower and service delivery, once every 10 days, he said. The Chief Minister had approved 629 Assistant Engineer posts to strengthen the department’s manpower.

The examination had been completed and the results would be made available online, Ravikumar said. Appointments would be taken up after certificate verification.

Ravikumar directed officials to strengthen safety measures among electricity employees, contractors and technical personnel involved in power works. He said accidents often occurred due to inadequate awareness of safety procedures, including shutdown procedures before electrical works were undertaken.

He said safety training should be provided to departmental employees as well as contractors and technical personnel.

While compassionate appointments and financial assistance could support families that lost members in electrical accidents, no compensation could make up for the loss of a family member. Preventive safety measures should be given priority, he said. He said the coalition government not increased electricity tariffs since assuming office.