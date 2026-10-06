Andhra Pradesh: 2 men arrested for harassing woman Sub-Inspector’s family

VIJAYAWADA: Two men were taken into custody for allegedly harassing woman SI Prameela’s family, following their car and recording a video in Vijayawada. Bhavanipuram police said the suspects had consumed alcohol and cannabis.

According to the complaint, Prameela was returning to Vijayawada with her family from Gudlavalleru when the men allegedly followed their car on a motorcycle and recorded a video. When she questioned them, they allegedly abused her.

Prameela alerted city police, following which a team reached the spot and detained the men. Breathalyser tests reportedly confirmed alcohol consumption, while police found that they had consumed cannabis.

They were taken to the police station for questioning. Police registered a case under various sections and launched an investigation. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the alleged harassment were being ascertained.