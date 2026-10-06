Andhra Pradesh: Man gets 10-yr RI for rape attempt on disabled woman

ONGOLE: The Ongole 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court Judge P Lalita on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years of RI and imposed a fine of `5,000 for attempting to rape a mentally and physically disabled woman in Chirala in 2023. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to take action to provide `5 lakh aid to the victim.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police B Umamaheswar appreciated the Chirala police and legal team for their trial monitoring and securing the conviction within a short period.

According to police, daily wage worker Poola Polamma went to work at a biryani shop on October 22, 2023, leaving her 21-year-old mentally and physically disabled daughter Naga Dhanalakshmi, who could neither move nor speak, at home with her son.

At 6 pm the same day, Polamma’s son came running to her and told her that a man had entered their house and was behaving indecently with his sister. Polamma rushed home and found Gutti Seenu had removed Dhanalakshmi’s clothes and was allegedly attempting to rape her. He fled after Polamma raised an alarm.

Based on Polamma’s complaint, Chirala-2 Town police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police collected evidences, arrested Seenu and remanded him. They filed charge sheet before the court.

During the trial, Chirala DSP Moin, Chirala-2 Town CI Sasi Kumar, Court Liaison Inspector Bala Nagireddy, Court Liaison Constable Shaik Karimullah and Court Constable SK Moosa, under the supervision of the SP, ensured that witnesses appeared before the court on time.