Andhra Pradesh: Rs 55.74 crore allotted for Arasavalli temple

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday announced that the Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple will undergo comprehensive development over the next two years with Rs 55.74 crore sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

He expressed happiness that funds were granted by the Central Government and the Ministry of Tourism, and conveyed special thanks on behalf of the people of Srikakulam district.

On Monday, he visited the temple, performed special pujas, and received blessings from the priests. Later, he held a review meeting with the District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officials.

The discussions focused on the development works to be undertaken, the facilities to be provided for devotees, and future requirements.

Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted that significant efforts have been made over the past two years, with field inspections conducted alongside officials, and a master plan prepared to ensure speedy completion of works.

He said that facilities including queue lines and tonsure halls would be modernised.